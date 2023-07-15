1 of 3

Something special is coming to the Cinema Arts Centre. As part of its Best of the Big Screen series, the theater will present a rare big screen viewing of West Side Story (1961) on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. with an introduction by film historian Philip Harwood.

A modern reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, two street gangs battle for control over the harsh streets of the Upper West Side. Their conflict becomes complicated when a former gang-leader falls in love with a rival’s sister. Winner of 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture, West Side Story holds the record for most wins for a musical. Filled with remarkable dance numbers and elevated by Robert Wise’s brilliant direction, Leonard Bernstein’s score, and Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics, it is regarded as the greatest musical film of all time.

Tickets are $15, $10 members here.

And make sure to check out the list of other classic films that the theater will be showing this summer, including Planet of the Apes, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights, The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob, some great films for their Film Noir series, and a special Alfred Hitchcock retrospective!

Cinema Arts Centre is located at 423 Park Avenue in Huntington. For more information, call 631-423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.