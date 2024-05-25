Three people arrested in Second Precinct for selling vape products to underage person

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on May 24 for allegedly selling vape products to underage people and one person for selling cannabis during a compliance check at businesses in the Second Precinct.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted compliance checks at 23 locations in the Town of Huntington and found four were not in compliance.

The following people were arrested and charged with Unlawfully Dealing with A Child 2nd Degree:

Utkucan Kilic, 28, of Huntington Station, an employee of Xtra Fuels, located at 201 Depot Road,Huntington Station

Gurvinder Singh, 30, of Bay Shore, an employee of Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 2066 JerichoTurnpike, East Northport

Jakub Pipota, 21, of Huntington Station, an employee of Gulf, located at 532 Walt WhitmanRoad, Melville The following person was arrested for Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd Degree:

• Santokh Walia, 55, of Hicksville, an employee of BP, located at 272 E. Jericho Turnpike,

Huntington Station

All four were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned on a later date.