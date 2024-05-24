Patriots softball falls in season finale to Connetquot

Ward Melville’s Makenna Steinberg waits on a pitch. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Cate Scobio hits a line drive for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Izzy Parente drills the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Julianna Russ hits a line drive for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville pitcher Julianna Russ throws a fastball from the circle. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Annabella Segnini rips the ball straight away. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Amari Quinn hits a fly ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Avery Wierzbicki makes the play for the Patriots in a playoff game against Connetquot. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville catcher Haley Mauser works the count for the Patriots in a playoff game against Connetquot. Photo by Bill Landon
Avery Wierzbicki rips the ball deep for the Patriots in a playoff game against Connetquot. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville 3rd baseman Sara Kropp throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville pitcher Julianna Russ throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Annabella Segnini hits one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Amari Quinn rips the ball straight away to center field. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville shortstop Amari Quinn throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville center fielder Avery Wierzbicki throws in. Photo by Bill Landon
Makenna Steinberg makes the play in right field. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Both Connetquot (No. 5) and Ward Melville (No. 8) softball teams had their backs against the wall where both suffered an opening round playoff loss and wound up in the loser bracket Saturday morning, May 18. 

Connetquot at (12-6) hosted Ward Melville (10-8) in an elimination round of the Suffolk AAA Class championship and led Patriots 6-0 through four innings of play. Izzy Parente’s bat spoke next when she plated Kaitlyn Morales in the top of the 6th inning to take the goose egg off the board. Makenna Steinberg stepped into the batters box and drove in two more, then teammate Cate Scolaro drove in Steinberg for Ward Melville to trail 6-4 to go into the bottom of the 6th inning.

Down to their final three outs, the Patriots trailed 7-4 in the top of 7th but loaded the bases with two outs when Parente crossed home plate on a passed ball to trail 7-5. It was too little too late as Connetquot concluded the Patriots 2024 season.

