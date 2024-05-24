Patriots softball falls in season finale to Connetquot

1 of 17

By Bill Landon

Both Connetquot (No. 5) and Ward Melville (No. 8) softball teams had their backs against the wall where both suffered an opening round playoff loss and wound up in the loser bracket Saturday morning, May 18.

Connetquot at (12-6) hosted Ward Melville (10-8) in an elimination round of the Suffolk AAA Class championship and led Patriots 6-0 through four innings of play. Izzy Parente’s bat spoke next when she plated Kaitlyn Morales in the top of the 6th inning to take the goose egg off the board. Makenna Steinberg stepped into the batters box and drove in two more, then teammate Cate Scolaro drove in Steinberg for Ward Melville to trail 6-4 to go into the bottom of the 6th inning.

Down to their final three outs, the Patriots trailed 7-4 in the top of 7th but loaded the bases with two outs when Parente crossed home plate on a passed ball to trail 7-5. It was too little too late as Connetquot concluded the Patriots 2024 season.