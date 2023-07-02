Three people arrested at sobriety checkpoint in Port Jefferson Station

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s

Office, arrested three motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Port Jefferson Station on June 30 and July 1.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau conducted a joint sobriety checkpoint operation with New York State Troopers and Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs at the corner of Route 112, at Hallock Avenue, from 11:40 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. The checkpoint was part of an ongoing July 4th holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving. A total of 414 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following were charged with allegedly Driving While Intoxicated:

 Gabrielle Brewer, 30, of Coram

 Jariel Felix-Benitez, 30, of Farmingdale

 Matute Monjoya, 41, of Mt. Sinai

The above arrestees will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 1.