Three men involved in family brawl on Sunrise Highway indicted for assault
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 5 that Patrick J. O’Connor, 38, James O’Connor, 19, and a minor, were indicted for alleged Assault in the Second Degree and other related charges for their involvement in a physical altercation they had with other family members that occurred on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.
“As alleged, these defendants brazenly began a physical brawl in the middle of Sunrise Highway, putting their family and the public at serious risk of harm,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Fortunately, there were not more serious injuries or casualties that resulted out of this violent feud.”
According to the investigation, on December 17, 2023, Patrick O’Connor and his 32-year-old cousin allegedly had an encounter in a Centereach restaurant. The confrontation escalated and Patrick O’Connor allegedly attempted to strike his cousin with beer bottles.
Three days later, on December 20, 2023, Patrick O’Connor and his cousin saw each other again in Hauppauge. The cousin and his father then got into a white GMC Sierra pickup truck and followed the Ford F-150 pickup truck that Patrick O’Connor was driving.
As both vehicles approached the vicinity of Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, James O’Connor, Patrick O’Connor’s son, arrived at the same location in a Toyota Tundra with his three younger siblings, ages 16, 12, and 4, in the car. James O’Connor then allegedly rammed the back of the GMC Sierra, causing his own vehicle to flip onto its side. None of the children in the Toyota were injured.
When the cousin and his father exited their GMC Sierra, Patrick O’Connor allegedly began to repeatedly strike the cousin on the head with a wooden stick. James O’Connor allegedly began to assault the cousin while Patrick O’Connor and the minor continued to strike him with the wooden sticks. The cousin’s brother showed up to the scene during the fight and was allegedly similarly assaulted by the defendants. Unrelated civilians intervened, and the defendants, along with the minor children, allegedly fled the scene but were apprehended by members of the Suffolk County Police Department later that day.
The victims were treated at Good Samaritan hospital. One of the victims received staples to his head, suffered two black eyes, and had significant bruising and pain in his shoulder and back. The other suffered an abrasion to his lip, bruising and cuts to his hands, and head and back pain.
James O’Connor was indicted for:
- Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D felonies;
- One count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor;
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A misdemeanors; and
- One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting, a traffic infraction.
Patrick O’Connor was indicted for:
- Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D felonies;
- One count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a Class E felony; and
- One count of Menacing in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
The minor was indicted for two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D felonies.
On January 4, 2024, all three defendants were arraigned on the indictment by Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Karen Kerr.
Justice Kerr ordered James O’Connor held on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. He is due back in court on January 23, 2024, and is being represented by Eric Besso, Esq.
Justice Kerr ordered Patrick O’Connor held on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. He is due back in court on January 17, 2024, and is being represented by Emrah Artukmac, Esq.
Justice Kerr ordered the minor held on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. He is due back in court on January 17, 2024, and is being represented by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Maria Troulakis and Jonathan Cappiello of the Major Crime Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective John Caraccia of the Suffolk County Police Department’s First Squad.