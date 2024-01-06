Three men involved in family brawl on Sunrise Highway indicted for assault

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 5 that Patrick J. O’Connor, 38, James O’Connor, 19, and a minor, were indicted for alleged Assault in the Second Degree and other related charges for their involvement in a physical altercation they had with other family members that occurred on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.

“As alleged, these defendants brazenly began a physical brawl in the middle of Sunrise Highway, putting their family and the public at serious risk of harm,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Fortunately, there were not more serious injuries or casualties that resulted out of this violent feud.”

According to the investigation, on December 17, 2023, Patrick O’Connor and his 32-year-old cousin allegedly had an encounter in a Centereach restaurant. The confrontation escalated and Patrick O’Connor allegedly attempted to strike his cousin with beer bottles.

Three days later, on December 20, 2023, Patrick O’Connor and his cousin saw each other again in Hauppauge. The cousin and his father then got into a white GMC Sierra pickup truck and followed the Ford F-150 pickup truck that Patrick O’Connor was driving.