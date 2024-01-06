2023 Year in Review: August

Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R), at podium, alongside New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R, left) and Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D) during a press event Tuesday, Aug. 22, to protest the closure of the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles office in Port Jefferson Station. Photo by Raymond Janis
Winning pitcher Alex Peña celebrates St. James-Smithtown Little League’s 14U championship with coach Rich Conner. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Maestro Dorothy Savitch leads the 60-piece Sound Symphony Orchestra at Caroline Episcopal Church in Setauket in celebration of its 300-year anniversary. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Public officials celebrate the announcement of $5 million to create ‘shovel-ready’ sewer plans for Port Jefferson Station Friday, Aug 11. From left, local business leader Charlie Lefkowitz, Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D), Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D) and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D). Photo by Raymond Janis
The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Group at Stony Brook Medicine’s new regional tick-borne disease center, located in the Hampton Bays Atrium. From left, Drs. Andrew Handel, Dalia Eid, Christy Beneri and Sharon Nachman. Photo from Stony Brook Medicine

