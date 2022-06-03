Theatre Three seeks ushers for main stage and children’s shows

Volunteers wanted

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson seeks volunteers to serve as ushers for its upcoming shows. As an usher, you will help seat guests, sell raffle tickets and see a show for free! Openings are available for all of the theater’s Main Stage productions and Children’s Theatre performances. You can volunteer as often as you like. All Theatre Three staff and volunteers are required to be fully vaccinated and at least 16 years of age or older. Call 631-928-9100.