Pond Path property on planning board’s agenda

On the agenda for the Town of Brookhaven Planning Board June 6 meeting is an eight-lot preliminary subdivision with cul-de-sac and drainage basin located at the southeast corner of Pond Path and Upper Sheep Pasture Road in East Setauket.

A decision on the application submitted by Anthony Martino, president of Winmar Homes based in Ronkonkoma, was tabled at the planning board’s May 16 meeting.

The approximately 6 1/2 acre property, zoned as residential, is one that the Three Village Civic Association has been keeping an eye on. At a meeting earlier this year, members were given an update on the parcel. According to the civic’s land use chair, Herb Mones, the wish is that a “more responsible site development can be submitted.”

Known locally as the Selleck property, Mones said it is the last local farm south of Route 25A. On the property is a 1920s farmhouse that the civic wants protected and not demolished. Members also hope that the newly built homes will be clustered, leaving more than 2 acres to be preserved.

Last year it was determined that the property was sufficient for nine lots according to L.K. McLean Associates of Brookhaven.

The Brookhaven Highway Department, in a letter to the planning division last year, made several recommendations, including curbing and sidewalks on Pond Path and Upper Sheep Pasture Road and removing/replacing the existing curb on Pond Path at the intersection.

Last November, representatives from the Three Village Civic Association met with developers.

According to the civic, the parcel, which is near Nassakeag Elementary School and the town-owned Merritt-Hawkins House, was once part of the Merritt-Hawkins farmland.

The Town of Brookhaven Planning Board meeting can be viewed on the town’s website, www.brookhavenny.gov, or attended in person. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. on June 6.