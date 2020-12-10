Theatre Three presents a ‘A Carol for Christmas’

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson will premiere A Carol for This Christmas, a virtual performance adapted from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, on Dec. 12.

For over thirty-five years, Theatre Three has been presenting its acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol to thousands of Long Island theatregoers. To continue this tradition, the theater has produced a virtual production that will be accessible through the theatre’s website and Facebook page on the Vimeo platform.

This new take on the holiday classic features six actors playing the many roles in the holiday classic, filmed socially distanced, with actors both onstage and in the theatre’s auditorium. Jeffrey Sanzel has played Scrooge nearly 1,500 times and will once again play the miser who is redeemed by the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future. He is joined by Theatre Three ‘Christmas Carol’ veterans Andrew Lenahan, Michelle LaBozzetta, Linda May, Douglas J. Quattrock, and Steven Uihlein.

Sanzel has adapted and directed the 40-minute presentation, adhering closely to the heart and spirit of the 177 year-old novel. Melissa Troxler is the Director of Photography.

As a gift to the Long Island community, the presentation will be offered for free at www.theatrethree.com. Donations to Theatre Three are greatly appreciated.

‘A Carol for This Christmas’ is made possible by the sponsorship of Andrew Markowitz.