Theatre Three in Port Jeff to hold food drive on March 6

Theatre Three Food Drive

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold a Theatre Three Cares food and personal care items drive to benefit the Open Cupboard food pantry at Infant Jesus Church on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food items needed include Mac & cheese, canned pasta, pasta sauce, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, sugar, flour, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, cooking oil, oatmeal, pancake mix, pancake syrup, black beans, rice, boxed milk, juice, canned fruit, healthy snacks, fresh chicken and ground beef and hot dogs.

Personal care items needed include shampoo, conditioner, soap, baby shampoo, diapers, pull-ups, baby wipes, deoderant, feminine pads, toilet paper, razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Donations will be collected in the back of the theater on the south side of the building. They are also accepting donations of grocery store gift cards and cash to purchase whatever else is needed. If you prefer, you can remain in your vehicle for a contact-free drop off. For more information, call Brian at 631-938-6464.