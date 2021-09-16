Theatre Three hosts food drive Sept. 19

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson will hold a Theatre Three Cares Food and Personal Care Items Drive to benefit the Open Cupboard food pantry at Infant Jesus Church on Sunday, Sept. 19. Please note new location: They will be collecting donations at the Infant Jesus Convent Building at 110 Hawkins Street (off Myrtle Avenue) in Port Jefferson from 9 a.m. to noon. The following items are in low supply and greatly appreciated:

FOOD ITEMS: Juice, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Sugar, Maseca Corn Flour, Cooking Oil, Pasta Sauce, Peanut Butter, Coffee, Pancake Mix, Pancake Syrup, and Healthy Snacks.

TOILETRIES: Shampoo, Conditioner, Soap, Deodorant, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Toilet Paper, and Razors.

BABY ITEMS: Baby Shampoo, Baby Wash, Baby Wipes, Baby Powder, Desitin and Lotion

They are also accepting donations of grocery store gift cards and cash to purchase whatever else is needed. If you prefer, you can remain in your vehicle for a contact-free drop off. For more information, call Brian at 631-938-6464.