The Wine Connoisseur: Wines to elevate your holiday celebrations

Bob Lipinski

During the holiday season, I usually have a list of wines that I prefer to drink, but this year, I have discovered some new ones that I will definitely include. Sales (and consumption) of red wine (as well as champagne and fortified wines) rise during wintry weather, and I stock up for the holidays with plenty. Although I enjoy medium to full-bodied red wines, I rarely say no to a glass or bottle of a chilled red wine, served as an apéritif or to accompany a first course.

These wines are sure to enhance your holiday festivities. The first two wines, light-bodied, young, and fruity, are best enjoyed chilled, with or without food.

2022 Te Mata “Gamay Noir,” Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. (100% Gamay grapes. The winery brought the Gamay Noir à Jus Blanc, the technical name of Gamay, to New Zealand in 1995.) Candy-apple red color, with an inviting, very fruity aroma and flavor of raspberry, black cherry, rhubarb, watermelon, and tart cranberry. Hints of strawberry, anise, blueberry pie, clove, and fennel. Perfect for pork satay with spicy peanut sauce.

2023 Souleil Vin de Bronté, “Le Rouge,” Languedoc, France. Blend of organically farmed Syrah and Grenache grapes. Fermented and aged in stainless steel containers. Bright cherry color with fruity flavors of raspberry, cherry, and green plums. Easy to drink with hints of wild strawberry, thyme, and leather. Serve it lightly chilled with honey-glazed ham.

2021 Château Angélus “Tempo d’Angélus,” Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France. Blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc grapes. Light ruby color with flavors of blackberry, black plums, and tea with hints of wet cedar, black currants, and toasted hazelnuts. Light-bodied; pairs well with grilled lamb brushed with mint and olive oil.

2019 Cos d’Estournel “G d’Estournel,” Saint-Estèphe, France. Blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc grapes. Deeply colored with flavors of anise, blueberry, blackberry, and mint, with hints of thyme, rosemary, fig, black pepper, and spices. Pair it with braised short ribs and a side of roasted sweet potatoes.

2001 Gérard Bertrand “Château de l’Hospitalet” La Clape, Languedoc, France. Blend of Syrah, Grenache, Carignan, Cinsaut, and Mourvèdre grapes. Located on the coast, Château de l’Hospitalet overlooks the Mediterranean in an area noted for its garrigue scrublands (Mediterranean vegetation with a smell of rosemary, thyme, lavender and other herbs). Intense ruby color with flavors of blackberry, black cherry, plums, and spices with hints of currants, rosemary, smoky oak, and black pepper. I enjoyed this wine with grilled hot sausage and broccoli rabe.

