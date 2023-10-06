The sun shines on SOLES for All Souls race/walk in Stony Brook

1 of 16

Several weather-related prayers were answered when the rain stopped, and the sun shined brightly on the 15th Annual SOLES for All Souls 5K Race/2K Walk on Oct. 1. The large crowd assembled in front of the historic Stanford White designed chapel at 61 Main Street in Stony Brook Village, including runners dressed as a hot dog and a mustard container, a Bumble Bee and a butterfly, and a chicken. Retired Suffolk County Police SGT Mark McNulty played the bagpipes to inspire the runners as they began their trek up Hollow Road. Former Suffolk County Poet Laureates Barbara Southard and Dr. Richard Bronson led the annual march of the Live Poets Society.

After The Brave Trio sang the National Anthem, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich thanked the runners and walkers for participating in this very special annual event to celebrate the role of All Souls in the community and to raise funds to make the church and accessible to all. He presented All Souls Senior Warden Dan Kerr with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Town of Brookhaven recognizing the many ways All Souls serves the community.

Felipe Garcia from Port Jefferson Station was the overall race winner with a time of 20:14 and Christa Denmon from Endwell, NY was the overall female winner the second year in a row with a time of 21:58. All Souls Vicar Father Tom Reese awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympic-style ceremony to various age groups from 13 & under to 80 years old. Emma Lehayne from Stony Brook won the gold for the female 13 and under group and Rolf Sternglanz from Stony Brook won the gold for the male 80 and over group. Local musician Bill Clark & Friends (including Councilmember Kornreich) serenaded the crowd before and after the Awards ceremony at the Reboli Center for Arts and History.

Submitted by Daniel Kerr/ Director of SOLES for All Souls