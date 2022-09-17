The Jazz Loft’s annual Harbor Jazz Fest returns to Stony Brook Village

Event to feature elite line-up of jazz artists

The Jazz Loft, located along the charming Stony Brook waterfront and nearby historic village, presents the 7th annual Harbor Jazz Festival, four celebratory days of jazz featuring internationally-known acts, including the Harry Allen Quartet, Rubens De La Corte Brazilian Ensemble, Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band, Nicole Zuraitis and her All Star Band and more, from Sept. 21 to 24.

Much of the festival will take place outdoors overlooking Stony Brook Harbor, as well inside the Jazz Loft at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. The Loft, which operates as a non-profit organization, was established in 2016 by Dr. Thomas Manuel, its founder, curator, jazz historian and artistic director. Dr. Manuel is also the director of the Loft School of Jazz.

“The year’s Harbor Jazz Festival line-up promises to deliver an extraordinary experience and unique opportunity to hear performances from some of the finest jazz artists in the world,” said Manuel. “Many of the acts booked for this year’s festival perform at some of New York’s top venues and clubs. It’s amazing for our Long Island community that this years’ festival brings them all right here in our own backyard.”

The full schedule for the Harbor Jazz Festival:

Sept. 21 (Wednesday) 7 p.m.

Opening Reception & Jam Session with the Keenan Zach Trio

All tickets $10

Sept. 22 (Thursday) 7-9:30 p.m.

Interplay Jazz Orchestra, with special guest artist Glenn Drewes

The Interplay Jazz Orchestra has the distinction of being the only Long Island Big Band performing original compositions and arrangements written by members of the band.

Tickets $30, $25, $20

Sept. 23 (Friday)

Harry Allen Quartet, John DiMartino piano, Neal Miner, Bass, Aaron Kimmel, Drums.

7-9:30 p.m.

Tickets $30, $25, $20

Sept. 24 (Saturday) – All Saturday shows are OUTDOORS and FREE! In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will take place inside The Jazz Loft.

1 p.m. Rubens De La Corte Brazilian Ensemble, Corina Sabbas, voice; Rubens de La Corte, guitar; Mike LaValle, bass; Arcoiris Sandoval, piano; Dennis Bulhoes, drums; Elsa Nilsson, flute; Tom Manuel, cornet/flugelhorn.

4 p.m. Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band, Ray Anderson Trombone, Tommy Campbell Drums, Steven Bernstein, slide trumpet and Jose Davila, sousaphone

7 p.m. Nicole Zuraitis and her All Star Band, Matt Wilson, Maya Kronfeld, Steve Cardenas, Tom Manuel, Sam Dillon, Caili Odoherty, organ.

Sponsors for the Harbor Jazz Festival include: Douglas Elliman; Huntington Arts Council; Realty Connect USA; Jovia Financial Credit Union; Team Ardolino; Branch Financial Services, Inc.; The Ward Melville Heritage Organization; Dan Oliveri and Suffolk County Economic Development and Planning; Olivia and Harlan Fischer; and Ivana Stolnik-Lourie and Robert Lourie.

All Saturday Events on the Stony Brook Village Green and are FREE to the general public.

For more information, call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.