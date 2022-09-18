Brookhaven Highway Department to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 24

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, along with certified technicians from the Brookhaven Highway Department, will be on hand to inspect car seats and make sure children are riding in the right car seats for their age and size as they grow.

“Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children,” said Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro. “Many parents and caregivers believe they know how to use the correct child restraints for their children, but these restraints are frequently used incorrectly. I am happy to provide this free car seat inspection to teach parents and caregivers how to identify, choose and correctly install the right car seat for their child’s age and size.”

“Nationwide, more than half of car seats are installed incorrectly, putting children’s safety at risk in the case of an accident,” said Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. “I would like to thank the Town of Brookhaven’s Highway Department for joining with us to offer this free car seat safety check to help ensure that parents are installing and using their car seats correctly.”

The Child Safety Seat Check is funded, in part, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with a grant from the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee. Inspections are by appointment only; call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.

Caption: Free Car Seat Inspection will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Safety Town.