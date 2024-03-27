The Jazz Loft & Staller Center to present three performances of ‘The Bird’s’ Iconic ‘Charlie Parker with Strings’ 

Alto Jazz saxophonist and composer Charlie Parker broke all the rules of Jazz when he recorded two albums entitled Charlie Parker with Strings, works that attempted to bridge the gap between Jazz and classical music. Nothing like Strings had ever been done before. History has proven Parker’s instincts correct, as these works are now universally recognized as masterpieces.

Jazz enthusiasts will have three opportunities to catch performances of the iconic Charlie Parker with Strings on Thursday, April 4 and Saturday, April 6 at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook; and on Friday, April 5 at The Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. All three concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and will be featuring Chris Donohue and Dayna Sean Stephens, both on alto saxophone.

Parker fans can also take in The Jazz Loft’s new Charlie “The Bird” Parker collection of more than 50 memorabilia items from the Jazz great. The collection includes master acetates from some of his most important recording sessions; a personalized instrument case; his union card; numerous notes, letters and correspondence; and his Birdland contracts. Some of the correspondence documents his challenge with the union as he often had his union card revoked for drug offenses. The letters, from him, his agents, promoters, and friends, show Parker’s struggle to stay clean and work. Parker struggled with a heroin addiction and died at the age of 34.

The items were purchased at a Christie’s of London auction which showcased a vast collection of music memorabilia belonging to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. Watts, who had been a beloved member of the Stones since 1963, passed away in August 2021.

Ticket prices for all events are $40 for adults; $35 for seniors; $30 for students and $25 for children.

For more information and tickets to The Jazz Loft or The Staller Center shows, visit https://www.thejazzloft.org/tickets or call 631-751-1895.