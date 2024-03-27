Shoreham man killed in wrong-way motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating after a Shoreham man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in East Moriches on March 27.

Donald Kwarta was operating a 2018 GMC Yukon westbound on Sunrise Highway when the vehicle veered into the center median and crossed into the eastbound lanes of the roadway east of exit 61 at 1:32 p.m. The GMC traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes for approximately an eighth of a mile before striking a 2023 Mack truck that was parked on the eastbound shoulder at exit 61.

Kwarta, 66, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck, Carl Stumpf, 29, of Manorville, was not injured.

The Mack truck was inspected at the scene by the Motor Carrier Safety Section. The GMC was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.