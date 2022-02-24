The Jazz Loft introduces ‘Acoustic in the Main Room’ series

Don’t like big crowds? Who does these days? Then the Jazz Loft’s Acoustic in the Main Room series is your ticket to paradise. This jazz music series showcases small duos/trios in the Loft’s main performance room with plenty of space.

“Our Acoustic in the Main Room series is a unique opportunity to hear some of the most talented singers and musicians that perform regularly at the Loft in a relaxed setting, with plenty of room to socially-distance,” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “If you don’t know any Jazz performers personally to invite into your own living room, then this is the next best thing.”

Upcoming performances include:

Brazilian guitarist and songwriter Rubens De La Corte, Brazilian singer and actress Corina Sabbas and guitarist Steve Salerno will perform Brazilian, jazz and fusion standards on Feb. 25.

Taylor Ackley, multi stringed instrumentalist and vocalist and cellist and vocalist, Alison Rowe perform in the genres of blue grass, folk, Western swing and Old Time music on Feb. 26.

All performances will also include the talents of Tom Manuel on cornet and Steve Salerno on guitar.

The Acoustic Series is limited to only 40 guests. All events start at 7 p.m., and feature two sets with a brief intermission. Events are paired with local regional wines which are available for sale. Tickets for all performances are $40 and start at 7 p.m. and can be purchased at www.thejazzloft.org.

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-1895.