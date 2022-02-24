Times … and dates: February 24 to March 3, 2022

Ongoing

Winter break at the Vanderbilt

During the February school break, Monday to Friday, February 21 to 25, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will be open every day from noon to 4 p.m. (and Sunday as always) for exploring galleries, guided Mansion tours, and shows. The Planetarium also will be offering shows on Friday and Saturday, February 25 and 26, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The gift shop and café will be open and visitors can purchase sandwiches, salads, and snacks prepared by the renowned Copenhagen Bakery and Café in Northport. Guests may purchase tickets for guided tours of the Vanderbilt Mansion and for two recently premiered Planetarium shows: Exoplanets: Discovering New Worlds and Explore. And parents can sign up their children for fun, creative workshops. For more information, please visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or call 854-5579.

Thursday, February 24

‘Emergence’ art reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an opening reception for Emergence: Gerald Monroe, a memorial retrospective of abstract painter Gerald Monroe from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 751-2676.

Vanderbilt lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture by Elyse Graham in the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium at 7 p.m. Graham, who writes under the pen name E.J. White, is the author of You Talkin’ to Me?: The Unruly History of New York English, will explore how commonplace words like “boss,” “dollar,” “tycoon,” and “rush hour” got started in the thriving metropolis of New York City and eventually became part of our shared vernacular. Fee is $10 per person. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation program from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Atelier online workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James will present a free online demonstration titled Spring Tulips via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Instructor and certified botanical artist Liz Fusco will demonstrate how to paint a beautiful tulip in watercolor from start to finish. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 250-9009.

Friday, February 25

Long Island Spring Home Show

Suffolk County Community College Sports & Exhibition Complex, Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood hosts the Long Island Spring Home Show today from 4 to 8 p.m., Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is designed for homeowners who are in all stages of remodeling, landscaping and decorating their homes with home improvement and remodeling exhibits with product demonstrations and sample interior and exterior vignettes in a fun, interactive environment. Admission is free with online registration (www.lihomeshows-sc.com) or $10 at the door. Call 516-624-1097 for further information.

Poets in Port

First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main St., Northport hosts a Poets in Port event in the Joshua Hartt Room at 7:30 p.m. Featured poet will be Emmy Sue Sloane, an award-winning poet from Huntington Station. An open reading will follow. The event will also be held on Zoom. Free. For further information, visit www.northportarts.org.

An evening of opera

Live opera returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 8 p.m. Arthur Haas conducts the Stony Brook Baroque Ensemble in a production of John Blow’s Venus and Adonis. Sung in the original English with projected titles. The show will also be held on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10. To purchase, visit www.stallercenter.com or call 632-2787.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door only. Call 928-9100 for more information.

Saturday, February 26

Long Island Spring Home Show

See Feb 25 listing.

Turning Back Thyme

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents Turning Back Thyme: A Taste of Hallockville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Begin your morning in the Old Homestead and explore 19th-century cooking techniques with culinary historian and local preservationist Diane Schwindt. This is a hands-on cooking class utilizing an historic wood-burning stove. Participants will have the opportunity to prepare homemade sausage and other cold-weather delicacies. $65 per person. To register, visit www.hallockville.org.

Composers meet Whitman

Walt Whitman Historic Birthplace State Historic Site, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Composers Meet Whitman from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual discussion will feature the works of composer, writer, and filmmaker Daron Hagen, who discusses works by a variety of composers based on Whitman’s verse; Filmmaker H. Paul Moon, and WWBA Music Collection Archivist George Mallis join the conversation. Suggested $5 donation. To register, visit www.waltwhitman.org.

Sunday, February 27

Long Island Spring Home Show

See Feb 25 listing.

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Psychic Fair and Gift/Craft Show

The Radisson Hotel, 110 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, Hauppauge will host a Psychic Fair and Gift/Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 18 psychics will be available to give you a positive and uplifting reading. Choose from among mediums, clairvoyants, Tarot and Angel Card readers, palm readers and others. Personal one-on-one readings are $40 for 15 minutes or $70 for 30 minutes. There will also be free hourly door prizes as well an array of vendors offering unique items that you won’t find anywhere else. Free admission. Visit www.islandwidepsychicfairs.com.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Monday, February 28

Alternative Medicine

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station presents an in-person program, Alternative Medicine: CBD & Chiropractic, at 7 p.m. Get the facts about hemp-sourced cannabidiol and how it can complement chiropractic care from Your CBD Store Port Jefferson Station and Corrective Chiropractic. Registration is required by calling 928-1212.

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday, February 1

Daughtry in concert

Daughtry “The Beloved Tour” heads to The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington today at 7 p.m. (rescheduled from Nov. 17) with special guests Tremonti and Lyell. For tickets, visit www.paramountny.com.

Wednesday, February 2

No events listed for this day.

Thursday, February 3

Suffrage exhibit opens

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson celebrates Women’s History Month with an exhibit on the second floor titled Celebrating Women’s Suffrage and the Timeless Connection of Nan Guzzetta. The exhibit opens today and runs through March 31 daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The community is invited to a reception on March 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. See story in the issue of March 3. For more information, call 473-4778.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present an evening lecture titled Necessary Ingredients: Astronomy and Life’s Origins at the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium at 7 p.m. Dr. Tom Rice will explore one of astronomy’s most pressing issues—how the ingredients necessary for life, nitrogen and carbon, become part of terrestrial worlds like the Earth during planet formation. A stargazing event will follow the lecture, weather permitting. Tickets are $15, $5 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m. The 17-member band led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel performs jazz standards

and original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free at www.thejazzloft.org.

Film

‘That’s Entertainment’

Celebrate St. James kicks off its Classic Film Series with a screening of “That’s Entertainment” (1974) at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd. St., St. James on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. MGM’s stars present their favorite musical moments from the studio’s 50 year history. Hosted by Jack Ader. Refreshments will be served. $20 donation, $15 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series kicks off its 2022 Spring season with a screening of “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, the documentary draws on behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen stills, capturing the experience of making Fiddler on the Roof. Followed by a Q&A with director Daniel Rain via Zoom. Tickets are $10 at the door. Visit www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com for more information. See story on page B13.

Theater

‘Punk Rock Girl!’

The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main St., Babylon kicks off the new year with the world premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL! from Jan. 20 to Feb. 27. With book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis, arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki and directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, the new musical features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more. Tickets range from $49 to $77 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling 230-3500.

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B9.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Star Playhouse at the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents The Diary of Anne Frank on March 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and March 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. In this transcendently powerful adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Featuring Steve Ayle, Antoine Jones, Tamralynn Dorsa, Brittany Lacey, Steven Uihlein, Steve Wangner, Bradlee Bing, Sari Feldman, Eric J. Hughes, and Evan Teich. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.