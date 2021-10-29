Thanksgiving Food Drive underway in Setauket

“Protecting the Places You Love”

The Three Village Community Trust will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive through Nov. 11. This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to help feed the needy by dropping off food goods at the Trust’s headquarters, which is conveniently located at 148 Main Street, Setauket (across the street from Assemblyman Englebright’s office.)

The Trust encourages community members to drop by its headquarters to leave items such as canned goods, rice, pasta, hot and cold cereal, and supermarket gift certificates. Simply place the items on the front porch where it will then be boxed and delivered to food pantries in time for the Holidays.

The Trust’s Food Drive is being held with the help and support of Three Village School District students.

It is a time of giving, and it is the hope of both the Trust, and the students running the drive, that your

donations will bring joy, and support many of our local families.

For more information, call 631-428-6851.