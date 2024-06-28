Temple Beth El in Huntington hosts community blood drive July 1

Batter up and give blood! Temple Beth El of Huntington, 660 Park Avenue, Huntington hosts a Community Blood Drive on Monday, July 1 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. All donors will receive a Mets T-shirt and a pair of NY Mets tickets (while supplies last). Prizes hold no cash value and are not transferable.

Please remember to eat, drink, and bring your ID with your name and photo. Appointments are preferred however walk-ins will be welcomed if space permits. Visit nybc.org/coronavirus for COVID-19 safety protocols. For more information or to make an appointment, email Robin Zucker at [email protected].