Temple Beth El in Huntington hosts community blood drive Jan. 11

by Heidi Sutton - January 10, 2021

Stock photo

Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a community blood drive on Monday, Jan. 11 fro 1 to 7 p.m. To register, please email [email protected] or call 516-478-5041. – Donors must wear a mask or face covering – Will have their temperature taken – Must be 14 days symptom free is recovered from COVID-1 Please remember to eat, drink and bring your donor ID card or ID with name photo.