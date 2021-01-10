Temple Beth El in Huntington hosts community blood drive Jan. 11

Stock photo
Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a community blood drive on Monday, Jan. 11 fro 1 to 7 p.m. To register, please email [email protected] or call 516-478-5041.
 – Donors must wear a mask or face covering
– Will have their temperature taken
– Must be 14 days symptom free is recovered from COVID-1
Please remember to eat, drink and bring your donor ID card or ID with name photo.

