Join Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook for a Beginning Mindfulness Meditation: The Basics class via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 21 from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Instructor Cheryl Kurash, Ph.D, Psychologist and Certified MBSR Teacher through UMASS Center for Mindfulness, will present an introduction to the practice of Mindfulness Meditation intended to strengthen inherent capacities for wellness and resilience during these challenging times. The class will review the fundamentals of mindfulness and guide several mindfulness practices to get you started.

Free but registration required. Click the Join us! box below to register and request the Zoom link for the class date you wish to attend.