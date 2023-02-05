Teenager arrested for DWI following crash in Dix Hills

Suffolk County Police arrested a teenage driver on Feb. 4 following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Dix Hills.

A 17-year-old female was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive, when she lost control of vehicle and crashed into the woods at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Two of the passengers, Kenia Perez and Santos Mendez, both 18-years-old, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The third passenger, Yanci Velis-Mendoza, 21 and the 17-year-old driver were treated at local hospitals for minor injuries.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.