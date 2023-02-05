Port Jefferson’s Science Olympiad success

Teams across the region competed in the Eastern Long Island Regional Competition on Jan. 28, at Hauppauge High School.

The Earl L. Vandermeulen High School Science Olympiad A team placed fifth out of 53 teams. Port Jefferson also had a B and C team compete. There were 21 STEM events and the top 10 teams in each event earned a medal.

The state competition will be held on March 17-18 at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. Eight teams will represent Eastern Long Island at the New York State competition. Other teams competing besides Port Jefferson are Bay Shore, Bayport-Blue Point, Half Hollow Hills East, Hauppauge, The Stony Brook School, Ward Melville and West Babylon.

Coaches were high school science teachers Amanda Perovich and Melissa Garcia.

“I am so happy we were back to a fully in-person Science Olympiad competition this year, and I am exceptionally proud of these students,” Perovich said. “Their interest, hard work and dedication to science and STEM events really shows in their results.”