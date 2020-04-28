TBR News Media’s Adult Coloring Contest celebrates fifth year

By Annina Luck, Huntington
By A. McKenna, Northport
By Christine Meckley, Port Jefferson
By Danielle Freund, Setauket
By Donna Bartunek, Nesconset
By Donna Earl, Northport
By George Bruun, East Setauket
By Julie Hoffman, Port Jefferson
By Jaclyn Visco, Wading River
By Jamie Lane, Selden
By Jean McGibbon, Huntington
By Karen Podesta, Port Jeff Station
By Karin Ganetis, East Setauket
By Kenneth Thuilot, Sound Beach
By Kristen Lubliner, Mt. Sinai
By Laurence Reilly, Mt. Sinai
By Lee Levy, Melville
By Lilli Governale, Mt. Sinai
By Linda Parlante, Miller Place
By Linda Sardone, Sound Beach
By MaryEllen Giel, Mt. Sinai
By Miller Gerber, Rocky Point
By Patricia Cardone, Rocky Point
By Patricia McKenna, Port Jefferson Station
By Pierina Roberto, Port Jefferson Station
By Sandra Kresh, Stony Brook
By Scott Rasmuson, Sound Beach
By Stephanie Pagliaro, Port Jefferson
By Susan Saviano, Selden
By Susan Wilk, Sound Beach
By Juliana Veraldi, Terryville
By Carol Bergano, Stony Brook
By Carl Hall, Setauket
By Beverly Gross, St. James
By Augusta Malvagno, Port Jefferson Station
Antoinette Donato, Miller Place
By Alice McAteer, Port Jefferson Station
By Corrine Salbu, Rocky Point

Dear Readers, 

We recently held our fifth annual adult coloring contest and once again the response was overwhelming! We received many colorful entries from readers all along the North Shore who used many different types of medium including colored pencils, gel pens, glitter, stick-on gems and markers to create their masterpieces. 

By Annina Luck, Huntington

This year’s entries reflected the difficult times we are facing. Carl Hall of Setauket added a note that said, “Stay healthy and be safe!” Millie Gerber of Rocky Point wrote, “Your timing is perfect with your coloring page. A welcome change of pace from watching the news. Thanks!” Kristen Lubliner of Mount Sinai went a step further and added the powerful message “Stay Strong” in gold marker directly on her work of art. Corrine Salbu of Rocky Point colored her entry blue “to honor all the many businesses and people who are helping us survive during this pandemic.”

Although it was extremely difficult to choose a winner as every entry was unique in its own way, this year’s judge Kathleen Gobos, our new advertising director, ultimately chose the coloring page by Annina Luck of Huntington who edged out the competition with her unique piece. Our judge was struck by Annina’s choice of “unexpected colors, shading, watercolor painting and textured background.” Annina receives a three-year subscription to any one of our six papers, courtesy of Times Beacon Record News Media.

And surprise, all other entries will receive a one-year subscription as a thank you for entering our contest. Congratulations to all! Be safe and be well.

