1 of 12

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds roared overhead Tuesday, April 28, signaling a national support for health care workers all across the region.

The planes took off from Florida, and the flyover began at 12 p.m. over the George Washington Bridge, continuing over New York City before eventually turning east and heading onto Long Island. In Suffolk County, it passed through Babylon, Bay Shore and Medford before turning northwest and going up through the Port Jefferson Station area and over Setauket and Stony Brook at around 12:20.

Cars lined Nicolls Road and along the streets leading to Stony Brook University Hospital hoping to catch a glimpse. At the hospital itself, medical workers bedecked in scrubs, face masks and shields crowded in front of the hospital and even on top of the two main towers to catch a sight of the passing planes.