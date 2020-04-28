1 of 12
The Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds made a pass over Suffolk County to support the area impacted heavily by coronavirus. The planes could be seen pretty well from the St. George's Golf Course in East Setauket. Photo by Chrissy Swain
The flyover passes over Setauket, right near TBR News Media's offices. Photo by Sheila Murray
The flyover goes directly over Setauket. Photo by Casey Giles
Medical workers at Stony Brook University Hospital watch the flyover go by. Photo by Kyle Barr
Medical workers at Stony Brook University Hospital watch the flyover go by. Photo by Kyle Barr
Medical workers at Stony Brook University Hospital watch the flyover go by. Photo by Kyle Barr
The Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds made a pass over Suffolk County to support the area impacted heavily by coronavirus. The planes could be seen pretty well from the St. George's Golf Course in East Setauket. Photo by Chrissy Swain
The Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds made a pass over Suffolk County to support the area impacted heavily by coronavirus. The planes could be seen pretty well from the St. George's Golf Course in East Setauket. Photo by Chrissy Swain
The Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds made a pass over Suffolk County to support the area impacted heavily by coronavirus. The planes could be seen pretty well from the St. George's Golf Course in East Setauket. Photo by Chrissy Swain
Health care workers at Stony Brook University Hospital crowd together after the flyover April 28. Photo by Kyle Barr
Members of the non-invasive cardiology department at Stony Brook University Hospital. Photo by Kyle Barr
Members of Stony Brook's medical team throw fists in the air during todays flyover by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds. Photo by Kyle Barr

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds roared overhead Tuesday, April 28, signaling a national support for health care workers all across the region.

The planes took off from Florida, and the flyover began at 12 p.m. over the George Washington Bridge, continuing over New York City before eventually turning east and heading onto Long Island. In Suffolk County, it passed through Babylon, Bay Shore and Medford before turning northwest and going up through the Port Jefferson Station area and over Setauket and Stony Brook at around 12:20.

Cars lined Nicolls Road and along the streets leading to Stony Brook University Hospital hoping to catch a glimpse. At the hospital itself, medical workers bedecked in scrubs, face masks and shields crowded in front of the hospital and even on top of the two main towers to catch a sight of the passing planes.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 41

0 95

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply