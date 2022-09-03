TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Sept. 1, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on Aug. 27. A man walked into the store, picked out a mountain bike valued at $98, and allegedly rode out of the store without paying.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on Aug. 25. A man allegedly took a USB drive and an LED work light off the shelf and walked out without paying.

■ Home Depot on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported that two men allegedly stole electrical wiring valued at approximately $460 on Aug. 25.

■ A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord parked in the driveway of a resident on Partridge Drive in Commack on Aug. 23.

■ A woman shopping at Costco on Garet Place in Commack on Aug. 27 reported that an unknown person stole her purse out of her pocketbook.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack called the police on Aug. 27 reported a petit larceny. Two men stole assorted baby furniture valued at $150.

Dix Hills

■ Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Redwood Drive on Aug. 26. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

East Northport

■ T-Mobile on Clay Pitts Road in East Northport reported a petit larceny on Aug. 25. Two men entered the store on Aug. 25 and allegedly stole an iPhone 13 Pro valued at $600.

Greenlawn

■ A resident on Robin Drive in Greenlawn called the police on Aug. 26 to report that someone broke the driver’s side window of his vehicle and stole a wallet.

Hauppauge

■ A resident on Cain Drive in Hauppauge reported that unknown suspects removed all four tires and rims, valued at $1100, off of his 2021 Toyota on Aug. 23. Three windows of the car were also broken.

Huntington Station

■ Anthropologie at the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington Station reported a petit larceny on Aug. 26. A man and a woman allegedly stole approximately $510 worth of women’s clothing.

■ Sephora on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that a man and a woman entered the store on Aug. 24 and allegedly stole assorted fragrances valued at $2800.

Lake Grove

■ PacSun at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported that three women allegedly stole $585 worth of assorted clothing from the store on Aug. 26.

■ A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2005 Honda Accord parked on Bayard Street in Lake Grove on Aug. 24 and from a Honda Element on Sterling Drive in Lake Grove on Aug. 25.

Melville

■ A man checking out of the Melville Marriott Long Island on Walt Whitman Road in Melville on Aug 26 found his Budget rental car in the parking lot missing all four tires and rims. The parts were valued at $800.

Miller Place

■ A Shimano bicycle valued at $400 was reported stolen from the Friendly’s parking lot on Route 25A in Miller Place on Aug. 25. The bicycle had been chained up to a light post.

Nesconset

■ A woman shopping at Shoprite on Nesconset Highway in Nesconset on Aug. 25 reported that an unknown person stole her wallet containing cash and credit cards from her pocketbook.

■ Catalytic converters were reported stolen from 2007 Honda Accord and a 2004 Honda Accord parked on Roy Drive, a 2004 Honda Accord parked on Yardley Lane, and a 2006 Acura parked on Commander Lane in Nesconset on Aug. 24 and 25. The parts were valued at approximately $500 each.

Rocky Point

■ Catalytic converters were reported stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord on Fern Road, a 2001 Honda Accord and a 2007 Honda Accord on Hickory Road, a 2001 Acura MDX on Rosewood Road, a 2007 Honda Accord on Patchogue Drive, a 2006 Honda Accord on Magnolia Drive and a 2004 Honda Accord on Tulip Road in Rocky Point from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26.

Selden

■ A man shopping at 7-Eleven on Boyle Road in Selden on Aug. 26 returned to his car to find that an unknown person had entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a large amount of cash.

■ Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a grand larceny on Aug 26. Three men allegedly stole various power tools and a tool box with a total value of $1860.

■ A resident on Strauss Avenue in Selden reported that an unknown person had stolen his mailbox between the hours of 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 5 a.m. on Aug 26. The mailbox was valued at $80.

Sound Beach

A resident on Beacon Drive in Sound Beach called the police on Aug. 25 to report that a catalytic converter was stolen from his 2005 Honda Element.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON