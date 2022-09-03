Meet the Reboli Center’s September Artisan of the Month: Mark Strayer

A Retired Toy Designer Fires Up a New Career as a Ceramic Artist

The Reboli Center for Art and History’s September Aristan of the Month, Mark Strayer, has had a long career as an Industrial Designer, designing toys and furniture for manufacturers. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design from California State University and is a native Californian who now resides in Lamar, Missouri. While a designer at Fisher-Price Toys, employees were encouraged to learn other creative disciplines so that they could utilize that experience in their designs. He enrolled in a ceramics class at the Buffalo Clay Art Studio in Buffalo, NY. Little did he know then that this decision would create another career path.

The work that will be on exhibit and for sale at The Reboli Center for Art and History will feature miniature houses, buildings, trees and other designs. He uses the Japanese technique of Raku for firing. Raku is a low heat firing process where the heat in the kiln reaches to about 1800 degrees within a short period of time. The pottery is removed when glowing red and placed into a container with combustible materials, such as sawdust and newspaper, to give them color.

According to Mark, “My ceramic business, North Star Pottery, is a place of experimentation and having fun with clay. My work is primarily functional ware, but I also love small architectural forms using the Raku process of firing.” He added, “Clay is an amazing material, natural, fluid and organic to touch, and my ability to transfer a lump of clay into beautiful and useful objects gives me joy. Being the artist of the month at the Reboli Center is a milestone in my career.”

Lois Reboli, president and one of the founders of The Reboli Center said, ““I am thrilled to showcase Mark’s unique and intriguing creations. The shapes, style, and color of his pieces are fascinating. Another founder of the Reboli Center, Secretary Colleen Hanson, serendipitously discovered Mark when she relocated to Missouri. It’s wonderful when looking for art we discover such fabulous artisans, like Mark Strayer.”

The Reboli Center is located at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a,m, to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, please call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.