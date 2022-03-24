TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of March 24

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ A resident on Jacqueline Lane in Centereach reported that her 2018 Dodge Durango was stolen from her driveway on March 18. The vehicle, valued at $29,000, also contained the person’s pocketbook, wallet and credit cards.

■ Carters on Middle Country Road in Centereach called the police on March 17 to report that two women allegedly stole assorted children’s clothing worth approximately $200.

■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on March 16. A man allegedly put three car batteries in his shopping cart and left out the fire exit door. The merchandise was valued at $270.

Commack

■ Costco on Garet Place in Commack reported shoplifters on March 16. Two men allegedly stole three Dell desktop towers worth over $5,000.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack called the police on March 14 to report that a man allegedly stole a 43” TCL flat screen television valued at approximately $300.

■ A woman shopping at Whole Foods on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on March 14 called the police to report that her wallet containing credit cards and an insurance card had been stolen from her pocketbook in a shopping cart.

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jericho Turnpike in Commack called the police on March 18 to report that a man allegedly stole two golf clubs worth $1060.

■ Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack reported a shoplifter on March 12. A man allegedly placed 33 pairs of men’s jeans valued at $935 in a shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying.

■ A shoplifter was reported at Rite-Aid on Larkfield Road in Commack on March 14. A man allegedly stole curling irons, hair straighteners and blow dryers worth approximately $1170.

Fort Salonga

■ A KTM dirt bike, a Thumpstar dirt bike and a R/C racing car were reported stolen from a residence on Mountain View Drive in Fort Salonga on March 16. The items were valued at $1100.

Huntington Station

■ Macy’s on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 17. A man allegedly stole 7 Polo Ralph Lauren shirts and 7 pants worth approximately $1400.

East Setauket

■ A customer shopping at Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket on March 16 reported that her iPhone 13 and reading glasses had been stolen from her shopping cart. The items were valued at approximately $990.

Hauppauge

■ Five cars were stolen in one hour in Hauppauge on March 17. The cars were stolen from outside homes on Bezel Lane, Sandra Drive, Steven Place, and Maureen Drive between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police said. All five vehicles were unlocked with key fobs inside.

Lake Grove

■ Bed, Bath and Beyond on Nesconset Highway in Lake Grove reported two shoplifters on March 18. A man and a woman allegedly worked in tandem to steal two KitchenAid mixers worth $860.

■ Ulta Beauty on Nesconset Highway in Lake Grove called the police on March 18 to report that two men and two women allegedly stole assorted perfume and cologne worth approximately $1,000.

Melville

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a shoplifter on March 17. A woman allegedly stole assorted clothing valued at approximately $1290.

Miller Place

■ Walgreens on Route 25A in Miller Place reported shoplifters on March 17. Three men entered the store and allegedly stole assorted health and beauty products valued at $950.

Mount Sinai

■ Heritage Chemists on Route 25A in Mount Sinai reported a burglary on March 15. Two men broke the front door glass with a crow bar and stole cash from the business.

St. James

■ 22 gallons of gas was siphoned from a 2022 Ram Truck parked in front of a residence on Cedar Street in St. James on March 14. The gas was valued at $95.

■ Seven vehicles were stolen from residences on Bayberry Drive, Washington Avenue, Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street in Saint James on March 18. All seven vehicles were unlocked with key fobs inside. Each of the vehicles has been recovered.

Selden

■Aldi on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a petit larceny on March 13. A woman allegedly stole a case of shrimp, 5 salmon, 5 steaks and 4 Tide laundry detergents valued at $440.

■Target on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on March 18. A man allegedly stole a KitchenAid mixer and a Keurig coffee maker valued at $580.

■A resident on Old Selden Stage Road in Selden called the police on March 12 to report that his vehicle, a 2019 Honda Sante Fe worth $20,000, had been stolen from his driveway.

Setauket

■ A car key remote was removed from a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Cobbler Lane in Setauket on March 14. The item is worth $250 to replace.

South Setauket

■ An unknown person broke the driver’s side window of a car parked in the Best Buy parking lot on Pond Path in South Setauket at 3 p.m. on March 12 and stole a MacBook 13.3 worth $900.

Smithtown

■ A laptop, iPad and wallet containing cash and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in front of a residence on Celestial Court in Smithtown on March 12.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON