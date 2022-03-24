Seasonal job opportunities available with Town of Smithtown

The Town of Smithtown is now accepting applications for seasonal personnel to work throughout the Summer months. Employment opportunities are available in a variety of departments for responsible and reliable individuals in search of a rewarding summer job. Pay rates vary based on the position being filled, and level of qualifications. Seasonal jobs working as a certified lifeguard, park attendant, or Summer camp instructor are available in addition to positions working in Public Safety, Municipal Services Facility, Highways, and the Parks Department. For a list of available positions, visit the Town of Smithtown Website at SmithtownNY.gov/514/Seasonal– Job–Opportunities

“Working for the Town during the Summer has always been a rite of passage for young people. It’s a great opportunity to begin building a resume, in addition to looking great on a college application. Most importantly, starting off with a summer job at the Town of Smithtown will give young people professional & life skills to prepare for the next chapter of adulthood. Many of our Summer staff return to work for the town years later or remain onboard, in a more permanent position,” stated Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim.

Applicants must be 16 years of age as of 12/31/21, and if appointed and under the age of 18, must provide the age appropriate working papers to be in compliance with NYS Labor Laws. Most of the seasonal positions available are in the Parks, Public Safety and Recreation Department and include laborers, lifeguards, recreation aides, water safety instructors and park attendants.

To apply online for a Town of Smithtown seasonal position, visit SmithtownNY.gov and click on the Seasonal Job Opportunities tab, located in the Personnel Department, listed under the Departments tab on the navigation menu or type in ‘Seasonal Job Opportunities’ in the search bar. Click on the Seasonal Job Opportunities tab to view a brief description of the positions that are currently available. Click on the position that you are interested in and begin the online application process.