Smithtown Supervisor Wehrheim to be awarded this year’s SCVOA Outstanding Leadership Award

The Suffolk County Village Officials Association (SCVOA) has announced that Smithtown Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim has been tapped to receive this year’s Outstanding Leadership Award. The award for Supervisor Wehrheim’s commitment to the Villages of Suffolk County will be presented during the annual SCOVA Legislative Dinner & Awards Night on Wednesday, April 13th. Supervisor Wehrheim joins the ranks of many distinguished leaders throughout Suffolk County including his predecessor, Patrick Vecchio, Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., Senator Phil Boyle, Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey, and Supervisor Ed Romaine.

“This is a great honor, one I am deeply humbled by. I have to acknowledge and thank our Town’s administration and incredible workforce for the remarkable support and dedication we produce together on a daily basis. Our incorporated villages are made up of our friends, family and neighbors, with visionary leaders, many of whom have led incredibly inspiring revitalization and environmental efforts. To be recognized by the Suffolk County Village Officials Association in this fashion gives me great pride in the work we’ve done together, and all that we will accomplish in the future,” said Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim.

The Suffolk County Village Officials Association (SCVOA) is a not-for-profit advocacy organization and information resource consisting of 32 incorporated villages representing approximately 10% of the population. SCVOAʼs mission is to inform, support, and advocate on behalf of the 32 incorporated villages of Suffolk County. The Executive Board of SCVOA works tirelessly in its commitment to create a strong, effective, cohesive organization that promotes an exchange of ideas and strategies that enable village government to faithfully serve over 125,000 Suffolk County residents who reside within the incorporated villages.