TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of March 17, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on March 4. A man allegedly stole four car batteries with a total value of $325.

■ A resident on Chevy Drive in Centereach reported that someone entered their vehicle parked in the driveway on March 8 and stole an iPhone, Nintendo Switch games, gift cards, a pocketbook, and sunglasses. The items were valued over $500.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported two shoplifters on March 10. A man and a woman allegedly stole 9 sets of LED lights worth about $170.

East Northport

■ A resident on Jameson Court in East Northport called the police on March 10 to report that cash had been removed from his unlocked vehicle which had been parked in the driveway.

■ A resident on Lilan Court in East Northport reported that his 2007 Lexus ES350 was stolen on March 10. The keys had been left in the unlocked vehicle which had a value of $7,000.

■ A resident on Honey Lane in East Northport reported that his rental car, a 2021 Nissan Sentra, was stolen from his driveway on March 10. A second set of keys may have been left inside the vehicle which was valued at $21,000.

■ A resident on Cori Lane in East Northport called the police to report that his unlocked car had been entered on March 10 and a wallet containing credit cards and gift cards had been removed.

Fort Salonga

■ A resident on Deauville Court in Fort Salonga called the police on March 7 to report that his 2011 BMW had been stolen the night before. The vehicle was valued at $10,000.

Hauppauge

■ A resident on Dewberry Place in Hauppauge reported that someone stole a pocketbook with cash, credit and debit cards from their vehicle on March 11.

■ A resident on Pine Hollow Road in Hauppauge called the police on March 9 to report that a man allegedly stole two Amazon packages from his doorstep. The incident was captured by the homeowner’s Ring security camera. The suspect fled in a waiting beige Toyota Camry. The merchandise was valued at $80.

■ A resident on Northfield Road in Hauppauge reported that a man allegedly stole an Amazon package from his doorstep on March 9. The incident was captured on video. The value of the merchandise was $60.

Huntington Station

■ Two men allegedly stole an electric bike, a Ninja Power Pitcher blender and four Old Spice from Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station on March 8. The merchandise was valued at approximately $640.

■ Victoria Secret at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 10. A man allegedly stole 48 pairs of women’s underwear valued at $960.

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station called the police on March 8 to report a petit larceny. A man entered the store with a blue bag, allegedly filled it up with seven prepaid cell phones worth $725, and walked out without paying.

■ Macy’s at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station reported a grand larceny on March 9. A man allegedly stole 19 handbags from a storage room in the store. The merchandise was valued at $8,550.

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike In Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 9. A man allegedly stole two vacuum cleaners worth $596 and a Nespresso machine worth $380.

Kings Park

■ A resident on Hawthorne Avenue in Kings Park reported that someone broke into his vehicle on March 10 and stole assorted tools and equipment. The items were valued at approximately $2,000.

Lake Grove

■ Victoria Secret’s PINK store at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a petit larceny on March 10. A man and two women entered the store, allegedly filled up a shopping bag with 10 articles of miscellaneous clothing worth approximately $1,000, and walked out without paying.

Miller Place

■ Vincenzo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant on Route 25A in Miller Place called the police to report a burglary on March 7. Someone threw a rock through the front glass door, entered the restaurant and stole cash from the register in the middle of the night.

■ A resident on Harrison Avenue in Miller Place reported that someone stole mail from their mailbox on March 3.

Port Jefferson

■ A resident on Hillcrest Avenue in Port Jefferson called the police on March 3 to report that a 7.2 FX Trek Bike had been stolen from his open garage. The bicycle was valued at approximately $600.

Port Jefferson Station

■ Seven copper wire rolls and two nail guns were stolen from a construction site at Brightview Senior Living on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station on March 10. The items were valued at $3,200.

Rocky Point

■ A resident on Friendship Drive in Rocky Point reported that someone broke the passenger window of his vehicle parked in their driveway on March 7 and stole medical equipment and supplies worth approximately $500. The cost to fix the window was $200.

■ A resident on Dawn Road in Rocky Point called the police on March 7 to report that his vehicle had been broken into and assorted items were stolen. Entry was gained through the vehicle’s passenger window.

St. James

■ Sal’s Auto Body on Middle Country Road in St. James called the police on March 11 to report that 8 vehicles parked on the property were damaged, 5 windows were broken and 11 tires and rims were stolen. The damage was estimated at approximately $8,000. The stolen property was valued at $15,000.

Selden

■ Guitar Center on Middle Country Road in Selden reported that two men allegedly stole three Fender guitars from the store on March 4. The total value of the items was $3,430.

■ A resident on Farner Avenue in Selden called the police on March 10 to reported that a man stole packages containing men’s clothing from their doorstep. The incident was recorded on the homeowner’s Ring security camera. The merchandise was valued at $300.

■ Aldi on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on March 11. A woman allegedly stole six cases of Tide Pods and three bottles of Downy Unstopables. The merchandise was valued at $90.

Smithtown

■ A resident on Flamingo Drive in Smithtown called the police on March 8 to report that someone had broken into his vehicle and removed two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $240 and cash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON