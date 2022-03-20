Smithtown Library to host Youth and Community Alliance workshop March 24

The Town of Smithtown Youth and Community Alliance, Horizons Counseling & Education Center, and Youth Bureau are pleased to present a service workshop and focus group for all middle school students, high school students, and adults in the community. The purpose is to encourage local teens and adults to come together to find ways to strengthen and better our community. This free event will take place in the Smithtown Library Main Branch Meeting Room, located at 1 N. Country Road in Smithtown, on Thursday, March 24th, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“Over the last two years, our community has experienced many challenges. The goal of this event is to get young people involved in civil engagement opportunities regarding the environment and substance use, as well as to find out what they think our community needs to thrive.” Kelly DeVito – Horizons Counseling and Education Center Youth Services Coordinator

This interactive event will feature several hands-on activities. Participants will plant seedlings that will be later transplanted into community areas for beatification; take part in a National Drug and Alcohol Facts week game; and give valuable input about the main concerns our community is facing, and brainstorm ways to address these concerns.

Registration is required in order to attend. Anyone interested can register on the Town of Smithtown website on the Horizons, Youth Bureau, and Youth and Community Alliance pages. Space is limited. Community service certificates will be given to participants.