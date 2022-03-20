Port Jefferson Royals’ impressive season comes to an end

Port Jefferson Royals’ impressive season comes to an end

by -
0 2
1 of 19
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir drives the lane in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir passes to the outside in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir drains a three-pointer in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Alexa Ayotte on defense in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier shoots in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir drains a three-pointer in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier shoots in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir drives the baseline in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff coach Jesse Rosen. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Alexa Ayotte with the rebound in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Alexa Ayotte lays up for two in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman scores from long distance in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe gets a shot off in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Time out Port Jeff.
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier nails a three-pointer in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman shoots from the corner in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe looks for the rebound in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir lays up for two in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier scores in the Class C Long Island Championship game against Carle Place Mar. 9. Bill Landon photo

The Royals of Port Jefferson stayed just ahead of the Frogs of Carle Place on March 9 in the Class C Long Island Championship game at Shoreham-Wading River High School until halfway through the 3rd quarter when the Nassau champions tied the game at 28 all. 

From there, Carle Place edged ahead with their surging defense controlling the boards and put the game away 55-44 to advance to the New York State regional finals Mar. 12. 

Lola Idir topped the scoring chart for the Royals with 3 triples, 3 field goals and a pair of free throws for 17 points. Senior forward Abigail Rolfe scored 4 from the floor and was again perfect from the charity stripe — sinking 5 for 13 points — and senior Annie Maier nailed 3 triples and a field goal for 11. The Royals conclude their 2021-22 campaign with an impressive 17-4 record.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 5

0 45

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply