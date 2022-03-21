2022 Spring nature programs at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai announced

Councilwoman Jane Bonner has announced the 2022 schedule of Spring Nature Programs at the Town of Brookhaven’s Cedar Beach, located on Harbor Beach Road in Mount Sinai. All programs are free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, e-mail Environmental Educator Nicole Pocchiare at [email protected]. Please provide your name, phone number, and the number of people and the ages of the children attending. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Programs will not run during inclement weather.

“Cedar Beach is one of the most beautiful locations in all of Brookhaven Town. It’s a wonderful place for children to get up close and personal with nature and the best way to do it is for them to participate in our Spring Nature programs. I encourage parents to enroll their children in the fun and educational seasonal programs offered free of charge by the Town of Brookhaven,” said Councilwoman Bonner.

The 2022 schedule of Summer Nature Programs are:

Gee Golly Geology March 26 at 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center We start our nature program series from the ground up. Join us for a geology lesson and guided walk of the peninsula. On this walking tour we will explore and observe the ever-changing topography that provides the foundation for distinct ecosystems and habitats of the beach and salt marsh.

Return to Nature Walk April 2 at 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center Please join us as we explore the unique ecology of the beach and salt marsh. We will learn about the different and overlapping ecosystems of flora and fauna, and the habitats that comprise this beautiful place. Please wear closed, comfortable shoes and bring binoculars if you have them.

Arbor Day Walk April 30 at 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center Come join us as we take a closer look at the trees that shape the landscape and support the ecosystem on this beautiful north shore peninsula. Bring binoculars to better see the birds and animals that live in or visit these trees.

Birding by the Beach April 9 at 2:00 pm

International Migratory Bird Day May 14 at 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center Long Island is a popular stop over and nesting area for many avian species. Join us as we observe and identify the birds that spend time on our coast. Please wear closed comfortable shoes, bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them.

Every Day is Earth Day April 23 at 10:00 am or 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center Families are invited to celebrate Earth Day with their little ones. During the class we will discuss what kids can do to help save the planet, followed by some Earth Day fun, and a sneak peak of our Center. For kids ages 3-10.

Growing Up Wild May 21 at 10:00 am or 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center Parents and grandparents are invited to explore nature with their little ones. Each class will feature a nature topic, include a story telling, and may feature some live marine animals. For children ages 3-6.

Junior Environmental Stewards Ages 11+ Animal Tracks March 19 at 10:00 am Cedar Beach Nature Center Today’s goal will be to restore the animal tracks on the Nature Trail. This amazing educational component will teach visitors for years to come about the animals they can find here, and how to identify their tracks.

Native Plants April 16 at 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center During this lesson and activity, the stewards will learn about plants that are native to Long Island, how to care for them, and why planting native and encouraging our pollinators is so important.

Micro-Plastic & Data Collection May 7 at 2:00 pm Cedar Beach Nature Center

Our stewards will concentrate on finding and cataloguing tiny pieces of plastic hiding in the sands and seaweed of the beach. These microplastics are detrimental to all life in the water and on the shore. Not only are the stewards helping to remove these troubling plastics, but the data collected will go towards helping us understand more about the plastic bits that are plaguing our seas and shorelines.

For more information, call 631-451-TOWN.