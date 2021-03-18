TBR News Media endorses Kornreich in Brookhaven special election

TBR News Media strongly endorses Democrat candidate Jonathan Kornreich in Town of Brookhaven’s special election March 23. He and Republican Theresa Laucella are vying for the town board seat left vacant by former Councilwoman Valerie Cartright (D-Port Jefferson Station), who won her run as a judge for the Supreme Court of the State of New York in November.

Kornreich has a proven record of working for the public with the Three Village Civic Association and school district. He is bright, articulate, hard working and committed to whatever task he takes on. Kornreich wants to make a difference in the community.

If elected, he will be the only Democrat on the Brookhaven Town Board, which is important to maintain a two-party system, but at the same time, through his work with the civic association, Kornreich has no trouble working with all political parties on all levels of government.

The candidate is always willing to help out in the community whether it’s bringing meals to homebound seniors or finding resources for business. He listens to residents concerns and carefully contemplates the best way to help.

He understands the importance of smart development and land preservation. Most of all, since he announced his run for town council earlier this year, he has taken the time to talk to residents and participated in Meet the Candidates nights organized by local community organizations.

We were deeply disappointed that his opponent Laucella could not be reached for interviews or participate in Meet the Candidates events. However, this criticism is not toward Laucella but the Brookhaven Republican Committee. We suggest the committee take every election seriously and produce a candidate who will actively campaign instead of being a placeholder on the ballot.

Laucella, who was described as an active volunteer in an email from the committee, would most likely have a lot to say about life in District 1 and how she would make it an even better place to live. It’s a shame she wasn’t given the opportunity to do so.

Unfortunately this isn’t the first time the committee has nominated Laucella for a position, and we were left disappointed. In 2013, she ran against Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) and didn’t participate in a TBR News Media debate with Hahn.

One of the most important things an elected official can do is show up. Kornreich proves again and again that he shows up.

We urge a vote for Jonathan Kornreich for Brookhaven Town Board March 23.