Ward Melville Patriots sweep Colonials in 3

Ward Melville girls volleyball opened their season with a pair of wins, a road game against Longwood, 3-0, and a nail biter at home versus Pat-Med that went five games before falling to Commack and Sachem East at home both games in three sets. The Patriots snapped their two-game losing streak with a convincing three set romp over visiting William Floyd 25-11, 25-11 and 25-9 March 20.

Unstoppable at net were outside hitter Sophia DiGirolamo, a junior, and eighth-grader Emma Bradshaw, who between them killed 18 along with nine digs by senior Phoebe Bergson to lift the Patriots to 3-2 in League I.

The win puts the Patriots solidly in fourth place behind Commack and Sachems East and North with surprisingly 11 games left in this COVID-19 abbreviated season.