Ward Melville Patriots sweep Colonials in 3

Ward Melville junior Sarah Wood returns the ball in a League I matchup at home against William Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Siena Hart spikes at net for the for the Patriots at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Sophia DiGirolamo with a monster kill at net for a three-game shutout victory over William Floyd at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Sarah Wood, left, and Kayla Gioffre at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of William Floyd at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore Mackenzie Heaney sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Eighth-grader Emma Bradshaw goes up high for the block for the Patriots in a three-set shutout at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Mackenzie Heaney serves for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Phoebe Bergson sets the play for the Patriots sweeping William Floyd in three at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Siena Hart serves for the for the Patriots at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Sophia DiGirolamo battles at net for a three-game shutout victory over William Floyd at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Sophia DiGirolamo at net for a three-game shutout at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Eighth-grader Emma Bradshaw goes up high at net for the Patriots in a three-set shutout at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Mackenzie Heaney sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Meghan Miller battles at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Kiersten Schmidt #14 with a block at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd Mar. 20. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore Mackenzie Heaney sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Kiersten Schmidt battles at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Meghan Miller from the service line for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Emma Bradshaw the eighth-grader with a return at net for the Patriots in a three-game shutout against William Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville huddle in a 3-game sweep over Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Alyssa George from the service line for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Sophia DiGirolamo from the service line in a three-game shutout victory over William Floyd at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Sarah Wood (L) and sophomore Bailee Williams at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of William Floyd at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
8th grader Emma Bradshaw with a kill shot at net for the Patriots in a three-set shutout at home over William Floyd March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Mackenzie Heaney sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore Mackenzie Heaney with a “touch” return at net for the Patriots in a 3-0 win at home over William Floyd March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Phoebe Bergson puts the ball in play for the Patriots in a 3-0 sweep of William Floyd at home March 20. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville girls volleyball opened their season with a pair of wins, a road game against Longwood, 3-0, and a nail biter at home versus Pat-Med that went five games before falling to Commack and Sachem East at home both games in three sets. The Patriots snapped their two-game losing streak with a convincing three set romp over visiting William Floyd 25-11, 25-11 and 25-9 March 20. 

Unstoppable at net were outside hitter Sophia DiGirolamo, a junior, and eighth-grader Emma Bradshaw, who between them killed 18 along with nine digs by senior Phoebe Bergson to lift the Patriots to 3-2 in League I.

The win puts the Patriots solidly in fourth place behind Commack and Sachems East and North with surprisingly 11 games left in this COVID-19 abbreviated season. 

