Save the date! Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Galentine’s Craft Evening at the Barn on Friday, Feb. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.

Get the gals together for a mostly outdoor craft evening. You’ll be making candles, nature magnets and more. Jars and oils will be available for candles but feel free to bring your own if you’d like. Event is open for teens and adults. Facemasks are required with social distancing in place. $25 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.