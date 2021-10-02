Sweetbriar Nature Center presents Plant Power workshop on Oct. 5

Sweetbriar Nature Ceter, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a Plant Power workshop featuring medicinal garden plants, a foraging walk and making herb bundles, on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Plants have grown from our Earth for billions of years and evolved millions of potentially useful compounds over that time. As long as humans have been around, we have studied and tried to understand and use these plant products to improve our health.

There maybe plants in your yard, on your patio, and even in your kitchen that yield unexpected benefits or have uses that were once popular in cooking. Lavender was once used as a hospital disinfectant, garlic mustard was used to flavor dishes, and the roots of our native sassafras trees were once used to make teas.

Join the staff for a foraging walk around Sweetbriar. We’ll be collecting plants and plant material to use for making herb bundles.

Use the bundles to honor traditions or to simply establish their own ritual. As a ritual, burning an herb bundle can aid relaxation, relieve stress and anxiety, dispel negative emotions, enhance spirituality or meditation.

As you walk through the Sweetbriar gardens and forests, your guide will point out some plants that were once popular for culinary uses and some that were once used for medicines.

You’re more than welcome to bring some of your own plants from home to add to your bundle.

Fee for the workshop is $25 per person. To register, click below.