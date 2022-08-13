Suspects sought in 10 deception larcenies in commercial parking lots in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a pattern of deception larcenies during which at least four people are targeting and stealing from women in retail parking lots since last month.

A woman was in the parking lot of Costco, located at 10 Garet Place in Commack, on August 10 at 3:25 p.m. when she was approached by a man who asked for directions. When the woman entered her vehicle, she realized her wallet was missing from the passenger seat. The woman went back into Costco to see if someone had returned her wallet and saw the man accompanied by another male at the entrance of the store. They fled when they saw her.

An investigation has determined nine similar deception larcenies during which a victim was approached by an individual asking for directions while a second person stole credit cards.

The thefts occurred in the following parking lots:

* Costco, 125 Beacon Dr., Holbrook, on July 30 at 4 p.m.

* Costco, 3000 Route 25, Nesconset, on July 30 at 2:33 p.m.

* Bed, Bath & Beyond, 3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, on July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

* Costco, 10 Garet Place, Commack, on July 21 at 2:38 p.m.

* Costco, 625 Broadhollow Road, Melville, July 21 at 12:45 p.m.

* Costco, 625 Broadhollow Road, Melville, July 16 at 2:15 p.m.

* Costco, 10 Garet Place, Commack, on July 16 at 2:30 p.m.

* Costco, 10 Garet Place, Commack, on July 14 at 4:25 p.m.

* Costco, 625 Broadhollow Road, Melville, on July 14 at 2:30 p.m.

In some cases, there were two female suspects and a male suspect. One female suspect has been described as possibly pregnant. Another female was described as tall, thin, and nicely dressed. One of the males was described as dark-skinned, between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall and of Indian or Eastern European descent.

Photos of the suspects can be seen here: https://drive.google.com/drive /folders/1v-W6D9oebOWWEgZmqzE4 ODHFVdkbIiP1?usp=sharing

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.