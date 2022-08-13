Theatre Three to hold open cast call for ‘A Christmas Carol’

Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold young people’s auditions (ages 8 to 17) for its 38th annual production of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 p.m.

They will be double-casting nine roles (for a total of eighteen fully vaccinated young people). Readings are provided [download them here]. A Christmas carol (“Christmas Is Coming”) will be taught. Rehearsals begin late September and are weeknights (beginning at 7 p.m.); Saturdays (mornings or afternoons); and Sundays (mornings, afternoons, or evenings). Young people must appear in half of the performances, including the student matinees.

Performances will be held from November 12 to December 30, on the Mainstage. Young people must appear in half of the performances, including the student matinees.

Please Note: Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases and our ever-changing public health safety environment, THEATRE THREE is only casting fully vaccinated young people.