Summertime- the Pool is Ready In Stony Brook!

Situated on a cul-de-sac with a gorgeous backyard and huge patio, this home is ready for summer fun and entertaining. Updated 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath colonial features a gracious foyer, living room and dining room. The renovated eat-in kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainess steel appliances, ceramic floor and a skylight, and opens to the family room with a fireplace, bookshelves, and sliders to backyard. The second floor has a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and renovated bath, as well as 3 additional bedrooms and renovated main bath.This home also has central AC, hardwood floors, a basement for ping-pong and workout space, and so much more.

$839,000

For more information click here