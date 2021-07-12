Summer entertaining tips for ‘Bridgerton’ fans

If you’re among the millions of fans of the hit show “Bridgerton,” or of the novels that inspired it, you know that society’s finest entertains with style and flair, and you may have wondered how you can follow suit.

Whether you’re hosting a day-time soiree or an elegant evening celebration, let the new cookbook “Teatime at Grosvenor Square: An Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Bridgerton” by Dahlia Clearwater be your guide to all your summer party planning. Each of the 75 recipes the book contains are as accessible to home cooks as they are lavish.

To get your menu started, try pairing these two mouth-watering recipes from the book, perfect for delighting guests at a proper afternoon tea or boozy brunch:

Classic Cucumber Sandwiches

“As much as the Bridgertons like to buck tradition, no afternoon tea would be complete without scrumptious cucumber sandwiches. That doesn’t mean you can’t play with the flavor. This updated version adds herbs, garlic and shredded chicken,” says Clearwater.

Ingredients: (Yields 30)

• 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 chicken breast, cooked and shredded (optional)

• 20 slices bread, crusts removed

• 1 large English cucumber

• 1 small package microgreens (optional)

Directions:

1. Add the cream cheese and mayonnaise to a small bowl and use a hand mixer to combine until smooth.

2. Stir in the dill, chives, garlic powder, salt, pepper and chicken (if using). Spread the mixture over half of the slices of crustless bread.

3. Thinly slice the cucumber and layer the slices in the sandwiches, followed by the microgreens (if using), and the remaining slices of bread. If you prefer a posh look, layer the cucumbers on top of the sandwiches.

4. Slice each sandwich into three rectangles to create 30 perfectly delicate tea sandwiches.

Lemon-Mint Cordial Cocktail

“Swap that small glass of lemonade for one of the Regency era’s ‘restorative’ favorites. The cordial-infused cocktail is an ideal refreshment when you need a break from an overbearing older brother or an overzealous suitor,” says Clearwater.

Ingredients: (Serves 16)

• Zest and juice of 4 medium lemons

• 4 cups sugar

• 1 ounce tartaric acid

• 5 cups boiling water

• Gin or vodka, for serving

• Fresh mint, for garnish

Directions:

1. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar and tartaric acid to a large bowl.

2. Pour the boiling water over the ingredients, and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved.

3. Strain the mixture and pour it into a sterilized glass bottle or jar with a lid. Store the unopened bottle in the pantry. Once opened, store it in the refrigerator.

4. When ready for a drink, add one part cordial to three parts gin or vodka, garnish with fresh mint, and enjoy a moment of respite while you sip!

In addition to finger sandwiches and cocktails, “Teatime at Grosvenor Square” features recipes for pastries, roasts, desserts and more, and is available on Amazon.

To impress guests (or upstage adversaries) this summer, learn to entertain with all the sumptuous flair of the Bridgerton universe.

~ Courtesy of Statepoint