Legislator Nick Caracappa reminds residents to ‘be pool smart’

Water safety should be a primary concern not just in the summer, but all year long. Being that it only takes a few inches of water for a child to drown, it is important for adults to be aware and remain updated on important water safety and its procedures to prevent drowning incidents from occurring.

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa would like to provide the following recommendations to ensure a happy and safe summer for residents and their families. “Now that summer is in full swing, it is important for us all to remember these safety tips to prevent any unnecessary danger to children and adults alike,” stated Caracappa. The following tips are found on the cdc.gov website:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Make life jackets a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Be on the look out.

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like playing cards, reading books, talking on the phone, and using alcohol or drugs.

Legislator Caracappa is asking everyone to take the POOL SAFETY PLEDGE

(found on the poolsafety.gov website):

I pledge that I will…

Designate a water watcher every single time children in my care are in or near the water.

Make sure my kids know how to swim.

As a parent or guardian, learn CPR.

Always remove portable pool ladders when not in use.

Ensure all permanent pools have a proper fence and gate and safer drain covers.

Have a great summer, and stay safe!