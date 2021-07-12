Atelier at Flowerfield presents online lecture with Bill Graf

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James presents a free online lecture with instructor Bill Graf on July 15 at 7 p.m. Graf will talk about the life of academic, realism French painter William-Adolphe Bouguereau and how the artist’s realistic genre paintings used mythological themes, making modern interpretations of classical subjects, with emphasis on the female human body. To register, visit www.theatelierflowerfield.org. For further information, call 631-250-9009.