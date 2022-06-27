Summer concerts return to the Village Green in Stony Brook

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced the long awaited return of the Summer Concert Series on the Village Green. These free concerts will take place in front the Stony Brook Post Office, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook at 7 p.m. on Sundays from July 10 to August 21.

Performances include the Precisions, a vintage rock group performing songs form the golden age of rock and roll on July 10; the Rustlers, a high energy group performing classic and contemporary country and rock and roll songs on July 17; the Cluster, a super group performing hits from the 50s through the 80s on July 24; Linda Ipanema, performing traditional jazz songs on July 31; the Brooklyn Bards, performing folk and acoustic versions of classic and contemporary Irish music on August 7; the NY Exceptions, a doo-wop bandperforming songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s on August 14; and Country Rhythms, a line dance instruction group.

In the case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled.

The 2022 Summer Concerts Series on the Village Green are made possible by the following sponsors: the Tantillo Auto Group, Chevrolet of Smithtown, Realty Connect USA, Team Ardolino and Realty Three LLC.

For more information, call 751-2244.