Summer concert series line-up at Smithtown Library announced

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has announced the return of the Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown which start on Thursday, July 7 and run through Aug. 11.

These concerts are made possible by a Suffolk County Omnibus grant obtained by Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. “The free shows provide a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy themselves, hear some great music and to support our downtown merchants and local restaurants,” said Legislator Rob Trotta.

The concerts are held every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket for seating.

The line-up is as follows:

July 7 – Just Sixties (60s)

July 14 – One Step Ahead (Greatest Hits)

July 21 – Petty Rumors (Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty)

July 28 – Endless Summer (60th Anniversary of the Beach Boys)

August 4 – Captain Jack (Billy Joel)

For more information or in case of inclement weather on the day of the event, please go to the Smithtown Library’s website at www.smithlib.org or call 631-360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.