Suffolk Y JCC hosts Family Fun Fall Festival, helps build community amid challenges

By Aidan Johnson

The Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center in Commack held its annual Family Fun Fall Festival Sunday, Oct. 15. Despite unrealized concerns of bad weather pushing the event indoors, many families still enjoyed the day’s activities, including pumpkin decorating, a miniature petting zoo and face painting.

“The Jewish community is going through a very tough time with what’s going on in Israel … and it’s our necessity to get people together and make sure nobody is suffering in silence, bringing them here, letting them have some fun, maybe do some shopping,” said Rick Lewis, CEO of the SYJCC.

Throughout the day, the SYJCC also gathered supplies to send to those in need in Israel.