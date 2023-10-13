Suffolk D.A.: Two local Internal Revenue Service employees charged with Grand Larceny

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney on Oct. 13 announced the arrests of two Internal Revenue Service employees, Tina White, 36, of Bellport, and Shawana Williams, 45, of Centereach, for allegedly unlawfully receiving thousands of dollars for allegedly filing separate, fraudulent Small Business Administration loan applications.

“These individuals are alleged to have stolen government funds by abusing a program intended to help legitimate small business owners pay their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I want to thank the United States Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for working with my office to investigate and prosecute those who would steal taxpayer funds.”

According to the investigation, on May 7, 2020, and July 6, 2020, respectively, White and Williams allegedly filed COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications with the Small Business Administration in which they each claimed to be the owners of businesses in need of financial assistance due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

White allegedly claimed to be the Chief Operating Officer of an agricultural business, and Williams allegedly claimed to be the Chief Operating Officer of a medical services business.